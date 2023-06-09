BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The ramp from northbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 is scheduled to be closed nightly for the release and removal of falsework.

The closures are scheduled from Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to officials.

Motorists traveling northbound on Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 will be detoured to exit Highway 99 at California Avenue and turn west (left), according to officials.

Motorists will then merge right and enter southbound Highway 99 then enter the eastbound Highway 58 connector ramp.

Officials say construction times may change without notice.