Nighttime lane closures scheduled for Westside Parkway and Truxtun Avenue next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nighttime lane closures are scheduled for striping activities Wednesday and Thursday on the Westside Parkway and Truxtun Avenue.

Intermittent closures are scheduled for all lanes on eastbound Westside Parkway between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a Thomas Roads Improvement Program release. At least one lane will be open to traffic.

The contractor will also close the eastbound loop on-ramp from Mohawk Street, the closure to remain in effect for two months while a second lane is constructed for the ramp, the release says. Motorists who want to travel east from Mohawk will have to use Truxtun Avenue during the closure.

According to the release, the contractor also plans to remove temporary concrete barrier rail and complete final striping on Truxtun Avenue between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The work requires full closures in the area of the new bridges between the Westside Parkway on- and off-ramps.

The eastbound on-ramp will be closed, and motorists will have to use California Avenue or Rosedale Highway to go around the closures.