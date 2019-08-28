Nighttime lane closures planned for Highway 99 next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nighttime lane closures are scheduled on Highway 99 between Highway 58 and Ming Avenue on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The lane closures will occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day.

A contractor will be setting temporary concrete barrier rail along the inside and outside northbound lanes and only one lane will be closed at a time, according to a TRIP news release.

All three lanes will be open in time for the morning commute, according to the release.

TRIP is asking motorists to watch for construction workers and equipment while driving through the area.