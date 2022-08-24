BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –A nighttime closure for the westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector has been scheduled for Thursday, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The program said the closure is to take place between 9 p.m. on Thursday to 5 a.m. on Friday for sign installation.

During the closure, Hwy 58 westbound-to-southbound traffic is to be detoured to exit at California Avenue from northbound Hwy 99, according to the program. Motorists who wish to travel on southbound Highway 99 can enter from California Avenue.

Construction schedules may be changed without notice, according to the program.