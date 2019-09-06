Nighttime closures scheduled for Truxtun Avenue next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Truxtun Avenue will be closed during the night near the ramps leading on and off the Westside Parkway from Tuesday through Thursday, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

Truxtun will be closed in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, according to a TRIP release. Motorists can detour around the closure by using California Avenue or Rosedale Highway.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen in time for the morning commute.

The release says the closure will allow work to take place on the new bridges crossing Truxtun Avenue.