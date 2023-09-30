BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all lanes of northbound State Route 99 between Ming Avenue and State Route 58, according to the city.

The connector ramp to eastbound State Route 58 will also be fully closed, per the city.

The closures are scheduled for each night from Sunday, Oct. 1 through Thursday, Oct. 5 for the installation of overhead signs. Closures will begin at 11 p.m. and end at 5 a.m., the city said. The California Highway Patrol will be monitoring the construction zone.

Drivers will be detoured to exit and turn right on Ming Avenue, then turn left on Wible Road and continue onto Oak Street, and then turn left on California Avenue, the city said. Drivers can then access northbound Highway 99 through the California Avenue onramp, or access southbound Highway 99 to get to eastbound Highway 58.

Construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances, the city said. The Thomas Roads Improvement Program apologizes for any inconvenience this work may cause the traveling public.