Nighttime closures planned for Highway 99 at Highway 58 next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nighttime closures are planned for northbound Highway 99 to the eastbound Highway 58 connector ramp from Tuesday through Thursday next week, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The closures are expected to be in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day so concrete can be placed for the approach slabs at the new connector ramp bridge.

A TRIP news release said northbound motorists will need to exit the freeway at Ming Avenue to get to eastbound Highway 58. They will then head north on H Street to enter the highway at the H Street interchange.

Motorists are asked to slow down and watch for construction workers and equipment.