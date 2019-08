BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The on-ramp from Truxtun Avenue to westbound Westside Parkway is scheduled to close at 9 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

During the closure, motorists will have to enter the freeway from the on-ramp at Mohawk Street.

The closure is necessary to provide construction crews access to the new bridge crossing the on-ramp, according to a TRIP news release.