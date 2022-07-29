BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of the southbound Highway 99 between California Avenue and Belle Terrace are scheduled to be closed from Aug. 1 through 5 between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The program says, the closure is needed for installation of temporary striping and falsework. The California Highway Patrol will be monitoring the construction zone.

Motorists will be detoured to exit at Stockdale Highway, travel to Wible Road and then travel to Ming Avenue, according to the program. Then re-enter the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp.

The program says, construction schedules may change without notice.