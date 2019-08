BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The on-ramp closure from Truxtun Avenue to westbound Westside Parkway that was previously planned for tonight has been rescheduled for Thursday, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The closure is scheduled between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. During the closure, westbound motorists will need to enter the freeway from the on-ramp at Mohawk Street.