BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Night to Shine, a beloved local event was held back in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crossroads Christian Fellowship hosted the celebratory event for individuals with special needs Friday night here in Bakersfield.

Event Coordinator, Brian Conlee had this to say:

“It makes me feel great just knowing that it makes them feel great like I said, its such an under celebrated community and at the end of the day, every one of them is created just the way God wanted. They are perfect in God’s image. They deserve to be celebrated and loved and here its great because they can let their guard down here they are not unique or the special one, they are within their community, let their guard down and just me loved.” Brian Conlee, Event Coordinator for Night to Shine.



