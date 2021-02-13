Prom-like event for teens with special needs goes on with drive-thru event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A special event that pays tribute to local teens with special needs looked a little different this year because of the pandemic, but the kids still got their Night to Shine on Friday.

Each year, Crossroads Christian Fellowship partners with the Tim Tebow Foundation to host Night to Shine. Typically, it’s a prom-style dance for these teens to get dressed up and dance the night away. This year, because of COVID-19, Crossroads hosted a drive-thru red carpet event.

“For a while, we weren’t going to do it but then the Tim Tebow Foundation came out with a link to a virtual prom and we want to make sure we could do it and make them feel special, let these people know they’re loved and God loves them,” said organizer Brian Conlee.

Guests received a corsage or boutonnière, a crown or tiara, a swag bag plus a gift for parents to let them know they’re appreciated too.