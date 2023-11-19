BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield non-profit organization is hosting a fundraiser focused on revitalizing the downtown scene.

The Hub of Bakersfield hosted it’s first Fall fundraiser tonight, Nov. 18, on the rooftop of the Padre Hotel. Dancing, music and magic shows were at the event all night keeping supporters entertained.

Jorge Barrientos, from the Hub of Bakersfield, invites those out who want to see downtown improvement.

“It’s a night for our community to come together and celebrate the magic that’s happening downtown, and by that we mean businesses opening downtown, activities happening downtown,” said Barrientos. “Things that are happening that make our community thrive. This is a celebration of that to help the HUB of Bakersfield to do more of that.”