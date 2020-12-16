Night closures scheduled on Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Closures have been scheduled for northbound Highway 99 on the evenings of Dec. 20, 21 and 22.

All lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and the northbound 99 to eastbound Highway 58 connector will also be closed, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program. Closures are also scheduled at those times and dates for two southbound lanes on 99 from the 58 connector to Ming Avenue.

During these closures, eastbound traffic will exit at White Lane and travel north on H Street to enter eastbound Highway 58, according to TRIP. Northbound traffic will exit at Ming Avenue and use Wible Road to enter northbound Highway 99 on the hook ramp.