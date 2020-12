BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound Highway 99 will close Tuesday at 9 p.m. until Wednesday at 5 a.m. for placing steel reinforcement of column on the median, city officials said. The westbound Highway 58 connector to southbound 99 will also be closed during that time.

During these closures, westbound-to-southbound motorists will be detoured to northbound Highway 99 connector to exit at California and then enter on the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp.