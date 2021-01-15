Night closure scheduled Thursday for California Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Avenue will close in both directions at Easton Drive on Thursday evening, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to install falsework, a temporary construction to support a structure until it’s completed.

Westbound traffic will be routed north onto Oak Street, west onto Truxtun Avenue and south onto Mohawk Street, traveling back to California Avenue, according to TRIP. Eastbound traffic will be routed north onto Mohawk Street, east onto Truxtun Avenue and south onto Oak Street, traveling back to California Avenue.