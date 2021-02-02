Night closure scheduled for northbound Hwy. 99 on Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A night closure is scheduled for northbound Highway 99 on Thursday between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The northbound 99 to eastbound Highway 58 connector and Ming Avenue on-ramp will also be closed. The closures are scheduled for large equipment mobilization.

Motorists will be routed westbound on Ming Avenue to Wible Road then northbound, where they will re-enter Highway 99 on the slip ramp. People traveling eastbound on Highway 58 will be routed westbound on Ming Avenue, northbound on Wible Road and westbound on California Avenue to enter southbound Highway 99, traveling back to the connector ramp.

Construction schedules can be changed at any moment without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.