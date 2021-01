BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound lanes of Highway 99 will close overnight Jan. 14.

The closure is schedule from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to the eastbound Highway 58 exit at H Street, and motorists can take westbound Highway 58 to re-enter northbound Highway 99 from the tunnel ramp.