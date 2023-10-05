BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science is offering visitors a spooky experience to remember this month.

The October event, “Night at the Museum,” will consist of a flashlight guided tour through the exhibit halls. The spooky museum tours will take place on Oct. 13 and 14.

“Spooky things are bound to happen!” organizers say.

Tickets are $8 for children and $10 for adults. More information can be found on the museum’s website or by phone, at 661-324-6350.

