Nicole Negron’s teaching style extends well beyond the classroom

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For Nicole Negron, her classroom has moved to her living room, and her blackboard is now a keyboard.However, no stay-at-home order is powerful enough to keep her from connecting with her students, albeit virtually these days.

“It’s one of the bigger reasons why I do what I do,” said Negron.

While the seventh year educator excels at teaching English, it’s Negron’s work outside the classroom that truly sets her apart.

“I try to let them know that they’re not just another body in a sea of bodies,” said Negron. “I want them to know I see them and know them.”

The Sierra Middle School teacher has always thought herself as equal parts instructor, counselor, and friend.

“I have my four kids, and then I have about 100 kids at school,” said Negron.

The extra time she spends with these kids have proved to be crucial in their development. As many of have come to know middle school can be a confusing time, especially for those isolated facing a global pandemic.

“They just want to talk,” said Negron. “They just want to talk to us, they just want to unload, and they just want to let us know how they’re feeling.”

So, these days the Bakersfield native is changing her student’s lives one phone call at a time.

“It builds that sense of trust,” said Negron.

However, Negron had no idea the honor that was coming her way last Friday when Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow posted this virtual message. Negron was awe of the honor but says the only award she needs is seeing her kids succeed despite their struggles.

“It’s the light bulb moments and it’s the connections, and the lifelong relationships that you get to see when they call you, during their senior year and are like, I made it through high school when I thought I never would,” said Negron.

Negron and the other finalists are now eligible to apply to move on to the California State Teachers of the Year program.