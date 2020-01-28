NFL Twitter accounts hacked, including those of Super Bowl-bound Chiefs and 49ers

A “white hat” hacker group claimed responsibility Monday for hijacking the social media accounts of the NFL and several of its teams.

OurMine, a Saudi hacking account that promotes its own cybersecurity services, said it hacked a number of the league’s accounts on its Twitter page. The first team to be exposed appeared to be the Chicago Bears, on Sunday.

“Apologies that our account was compromised this morning,” the team tweeted Sunday.

By Monday, the group appeared to have compromised the NFL’s official Twitter account and social media accounts of several teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, who will play in the Super Bowl on Sunday. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman began a Twitter thread of screenshots for accounts that appeared to be have been compromised, counting 15 teams that were hacked.

The San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs’ opponent in the Super Bowl, confirmed to NBC News that their Twitter account was also compromised.

“We are aware of the issue and are working with NFL cyber security and the platforms to address it,” the 49ers said in a statement.

The NFL said in a statement that it took immediate action and directed the affected teams to secure their Twitter accounts to prevent future unauthorized access and notified the social media platform of the hack.

OurMine bills itself as a “white hat” hacking group, the term for cyber trespassers who breach systems with good intentions. It began taking responsibility for a number of hacks Monday, claiming the intention was to announce its return and to “show people that everything is hackable.”

The twitter accounts for the @NFL, @Chiefs, @packers and @ChicagoBears got hacked.