BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You know the sound– the NFL is back, but more importantly, so are the fans.

It seems Bakersfield is filled with Raiders fans everywhere you look. And, even though the football franchise moved from Oakland, to L.A., back to Oakland and then Las Vegas, the fans in Bakersfield stand strong.

“It’s all brand new,” said Cynthia Ramos. “New players, new strategies. So, we just hope for the best, and let our pride show.”

Ramos says this as her friend, Rosangel Barcenas, lets out a “Raiders” cheer at the Redzone Sports Bar in Bakersfield.

However, the biggest group of Raiders fans by far meet at Rock & Wings, and they also share the proceeds.

“We’re a non-profit organization. We’re currently helping out Recovery Center, getting items for them,” said Paul Ocampo, President of the Kern County Raider Booster Club.

Everyone’s rooting for their team in Bakersfield, but rivalries don’t cut the friendship. Mayra Anthony is a Chargers fan, and outnumbered at her table with her friends, who are all Raiders fans.

“We get together every kickoff. So, it’s a tradition,” Anthony said.

At the end of the day on NFL Sundays, the excitement, the smiles and the cheers all come from the fans who make the game great. Because, after all, it’s tradition.

“My uncle brought me into being a Steelers fan since I was like 7 years old,” said Matthew Josef Ramirez while hanging out at Just Wing It. “Since then I’ve been a die hard Steelers fan, I can’t complain. Hey, we’re 16 seasons without a losing season. So, no team can match that.”

But as for the one who towers above them all, the Dallas Cowboys have the biggest fanbase, according to the Sports Brief website. But that doesn’t stop Bakersfield’s Raiders crowd.