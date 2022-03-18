BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The humble old structure in the southeastern corner of the Kern County Museum grounds might be unremarkable in appearance but its story is that of Kern County’s founding – a major piece of it, anyway.

It’s the story of the Basque culture in America. The people of the Pyrenees mountains connecting Spain and France who settled here starting in the late 1800s – mostly to herd sheep. Now, 130 years ago, give or take, they are fully integrated into the fabric of the Kern County community, but they still celebrate their uniqueness.

And an important symbol of that uniqueness is the Kern City French Bakery – or, as it eventually became known, Pyrenees French Bakery. Marianne Laxague’s parents bought the bakery in 1947 and she actually lived here for three years as a child. It wasn’t just her parents’ livelihood, it was home too.

“I was seven years old and … we were there about three or four years,” she said. “It wasn’t much of a house. It was mostly bakery. We had one bedroom for my brother and I, parents had another room, and then a kitchen area and a little bit of a living room, and that was it.”

How authentic is Pyrenees bread? One side of Laxague’s family is from the French side of Basque country, and the other side is from the Spanish side. Which makes her —

“Pureblood,” she said proudly.

Which ought to satisfy any questions about the authenticity of this new-old exhibit.

Kern County Museum Director Mike McCoy is on a hot streak.

After 20 years of talk, the museum is opening its Bakersfield Sound exhibit, celebrating the honky-tonk music that made Buck Owens, Merle Haggard and Bakersfield famous. The paint is barely dry and he’s looking right next door, where his workers are restoring the old bakery and preparing to create an outdoor display showcasing the Basque lifestyle of the previous turn of the century. Everything but the sheep.

McCoy hopes to see the area rented for Basque-themed parties and gatherings.

Meanwhile, the Pyrenees Bakery is still going full speed ahead in Old Town Kern from its deceptively small storefront – the bakery’s home since 1961. The 20,000 square foot space was quiet during the employees’ lunch hour Friday but the ovens were cranking out product.

That’s the Pyrenees French Bakery for you – a story that spans not just decades portions of three centuries – and that story is finally getting the treatment at the Kern County Museum it has long deserved.