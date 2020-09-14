Next Stranded at the Drive-In screening set for Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wounded Heroes Fund is holding its next Stranded at the Drive-In fundraiser on Friday.

The WHF will be screening “Days of Thunder” at 7:30 p.m. at the Kern County Raceway Park, located at 13500 Raceway Blvd. The event will include live music from The Aviators, race cars will be on display and there will be food trucks and a bar on site.

Tickets are $15 per person, with children 5 and under able to get in for free. To purchase tickets or for more information, click here.