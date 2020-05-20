Nexstar Media Group, Inc. to become ‘Official Home of Raiders’ Football’

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 15: Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Oakland Raiders warms up before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and the National Football League’s Las Vegas Raiders have entered into an exclusive contract to air pre-season football content to five Nexstar television markets across three states, including Bakersfield.

The multi-year agreement will enable KTLA-TV in Los Angeles, KRON-TV in the Bay Area, KTVX-TV in Salt Lake City, KHON-TV in Honolulu, and KGET-TV, to become the “Official Home of the Raiders.”

This includes Raiders pre-season games, the Silver and Black Show, post-game shows and other exclusive programming.

Raiders’ President Marc Badain said in a statement “The passion of the Raider Nation is unrivaled, and the Raiders are excited to bring team programming to viewers in California, Hawaii and Utah with Nexstar.”

This is the first season since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas.

The Raiders open the 2020 pre-season schedule in Seattle against the Seahawks on Thursday, August 13. The regular-season opener is scheduled for September 13.