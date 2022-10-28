BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future.

Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of Kern County, the governor took the stage at Friday’s largest-ever economic summit to respond.

The governor, who was scheduled to appear, then wasn’t, surprised summit attendees with a q-and-a format address with former Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearingen that focused on California’s fight against climate change and Bakersfield’s central role in the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.

Newsom praised Bakersfield’s successes with renewables – not just wind and solar but battery storage and carbon capture.

“You’re doing it,” Newsom said. “This county, this community. You’re dominating. You’re a global leader.”

Newsom promised the state’s continuing support.

“We’re not going to walk away from our commitment to be here with you as we accelerate this transition,” he said, “and you accelerate a low-carbon green world future where the sky is the limit in Kern County.”

Newsom talked about California’s support for a just transition to a new energy economy, declaring that the state budget includes a commitment to shore up the county’s bottom line should it falter during the changeover.

“We put in the budget the opportunity for the County of Kern, if they can prove the economic impacts of the transition in a deleterious way – meaning they’re having an impact – on their ability to support, your ability to support, your general fund and other services, the state will backfill that impact,” Newsom said. “That’s in the budget this year. We have your back. It’s not just rhetorical.”

But county leaders cast doubt on that promise.

County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop, in a text message to 17 News, wrote: “With all due respect to our governor, his comments today on backfilling our county’s General Fund for lost revenue are simply just not true … (T)here is zero money allocated in the budget for a general fund backfill for lost revenue in Kern County.”

Swearingen, who guided Newsom through his 20-minute appearance, did not mention Bakersfield’s Vince Fong by name, but the assemblyman’s comments were clearly on the governor’s mind.

“I will not, and cannot, allow the act of demonization of the hard work of those in Kern County to go unanswered,” Fong said in a keynote address Thursday.

Newsom’s response: Praise and encouragement for Kern County.

“I hope you saw the budget enhancements we just did. Talk about innovation. Bakersfield – we did, because of the mayor’s great work, $83 million for that innovation center at CSU Bakersfield. We wouldn’t have done that unless we wanted to unleash that spirit of innovation.”

Newsom did not address the media afterward, but he did respond to our question about Vince Fong’s very pointed criticism of the day prior.

Newsom’s response: “Who’s that?”