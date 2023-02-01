BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta held a press conference Wednesday regarding gun safety and laws.

Newsom highlighted to gun violence incidents in Half Moon Bay, Monterey Park, Goshen and the killing of a police officer in Selma.

In the press conference, Newsom scoffed at the idea of McCarthy being a leader when it comes to gun safety.

Newsom mocked McCarthy’s response to the recent mass shootings.

Newsom then further explained and said, “He [McCarthy] wants to roll back all these rules and regulations, of course, he represents the murder capital of California.”

The Office of the Governor sent out a news release Wednesday that Newsom is taking action to strengthen California’s gun laws.

Office officials said Senate Bill 2 will enhance the existing licensing system, advance training requirements, identify sensitive public places and protect children by setting the minimum age for a concealed carry weapon license to 21.