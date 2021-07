SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday offered condolences to the family of slain sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas.

“Jennifer and I offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Deputy Campas as they mourn the tragic and senseless loss of this dedicated public servant,” the governor said in a news release. “Deputy Campas’ heroic service to his community will not be forgotten.”

Newsom said flags at the Capitol will be flown at half-staff.