BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom appointments Monday morning including a Bakersfield woman.

Tiffany Sagbohan, 45, was appointed to the Private Security Services Disciplinary Review Committee (South).

The governor’s office said Sagbohan has been a Probation Program Specialist for Kern County since 2016. She’s also served with the Department of Human Services, and was a substance abuse services worker at Center Point.

In 2008 and 2009, Sagbohan was Supervising Counselor for Wasco State Prison at Center Point.

Other appointments announced Monday include Jolena Grande, 50, of Westminster, to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors, Pamela Haynes, 76, of Sacramento, to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors, Bill Rawlings, 46, of Diamond Bar, to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors, Shashikala Deb, 52, of Hillsborough, to the University of California, Hastings College of the Law Board of Directors and Andrew W. Houston, 41, of Oakland, to the University of California, Hastings College of the Law Board of Directors.