BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, Gavin Newsom announced appointees to California’s Board of Education, one of whom is a Bakersfield native.

Not only was Brenda Lewis, 61, one of 17 News’ 2021 Remarkable Women and the grand marshal at the 2022 Black American History Month Parade, she was associate superintendent of instruction at the Kern High School District from 2014 to 2021, where she served since 1988 in several positions.

Lewis has a Master of Science degree in Physical Education from Oklahoma State University and a Doctor of Education degree in Organizational Leadership from the University of La Verne.

This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per day.

Lewis is a Democrat.

Among the other appointees to the Sate Board of Education were Eileen Gallagher of San Francisco, Frederick P. White of Irvine, Gabriela Gonzalez of Los Angeles and Sharon Olken of San Francisco.