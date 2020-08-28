Restaurants must continue to limit operations to outdoor dining, takeout and delivery as gyms, barbershops reopen

FILE – In this June 9, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a protective mask on his face while speaking to reporters at Miss Ollie’s restaurant during the coronavirus outbreak in Oakland, Calif. According to a new poll, Americans overwhelmingly are in favor of requiring people to wear masks around other people outside their homes, reflecting fresh alarm over spiking infection rates. The poll also shows increasing disapproval of the federal government’s response to the pandemic. California is among the states seeing the greatest surge in cases now. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hair salons, barbershops and malls can reopen in Kern starting Monday, but gyms and fitness centers must remain closed and restaurants can still only operate through outdoor dining, takeout and delivery, according to updates provided by state and county officials.

Kern Public Health said it was reviewing new guidance and information given by Gov. Gavin Newsom regarding coronavirus case rates and positive tests in California counties. The changes involve a four-tiered, color-coded system for determining when businesses can reopen.

For counties in the purple tier, defined as having the greatest spread of COVID-19, most non-essential indoor business operations must remain closed. Kern is in the purple tier.

Nevertheless, hair salons, barbershops and shopping malls can open beginning Monday, Public Health officials said. More information will be provided next week.