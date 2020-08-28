Restaurants must continue to limit operations to outdoor dining, takeout and delivery as gyms, barbershops reopen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hair salons, barbershops and malls can reopen in Kern starting Monday, but gyms and fitness centers must remain closed and restaurants can still only operate through outdoor dining, takeout and delivery, according to updates provided by state and county officials.
Kern Public Health said it was reviewing new guidance and information given by Gov. Gavin Newsom regarding coronavirus case rates and positive tests in California counties. The changes involve a four-tiered, color-coded system for determining when businesses can reopen.
For counties in the purple tier, defined as having the greatest spread of COVID-19, most non-essential indoor business operations must remain closed. Kern is in the purple tier.
Nevertheless, hair salons, barbershops and shopping malls can open beginning Monday, Public Health officials said. More information will be provided next week.