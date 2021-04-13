Newly-remodeled Taco Bell opening in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The first 200 customers will get a free cruncy taco Saturday at the grand opening of a newly-remodeled Taco Bell off Highway 46.

The restaurant features bright dining rooms, Wi-Fi and a “compelling” exterior design, said a news release from Cotti Foods, which owns and operates 85 Taco Bell restaurants.

“We are excited to announce the opening of this newly remodeled location in Wasco,” Cotti Foods CEO Peter Capriotti II said in the release. “The refreshing new look is part of our continued effort to redefine the restaurant experience while still delivering friendly service and great tasting food at an affordable price.”

The restaurant is located at 2415 Highway 46.