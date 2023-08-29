BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It’s a budget focused on making Kern County a more secure place to both live and to vote.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a county budget of $4.4 billion for fiscal year 2023-2024.

Budget talks started in March, and the spending plan was formally adopted today.

A big chunk of the budget will be allocated to upping election integrity and public safety in Kern County, and county officials are pushing for more investment in law enforcement.

Kern County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Flores told 17 News, the quality of life is very important to locals and that he hears frequently from residents about the homeless population and graffiti, among other concerns.

“Public safety, sheriff’s office, boots on the ground, in the neighborhoods, because people are frustrated when we have our downtown businesses broken into, mom-and-pop shops that are suffering, our corridors that are saturated with marijuana pot shops,” the chairman said.

Flores said this entails adding more detention deputies so sheriffs can spend more time policing the streets, as well as making sure Kern has competitive pay, so the county can retain more officers.

“That’s what it takes to keep the public safe, and that’s what the public really expects,” Flores said.

And for the first time, the countywide budget will use Measure K funds, which officials say will help make Kern one of the safest communities in the state.

Measure K is a one-cent sales tax increase for unincorporated Kern that passed during the midterm elections. Fund collections began in April. It too emphasizes public safety.

Most of Measure K’s nearly $56 million funds will be used for the fire departments and sheriff’s department.

Flores said because these neighborhoods don’t have their own police force, they rely on the sheriff’s office, which is funded by the Board.

Another focus: Kern’s election integrity.

“[We’re] looking at how to increase efficiency, increased transparency, increased security over the elections process,” said Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Aimee Espinoza.

The Kern County Elections Division got an additional $2.7 million to tackle what Espinoza says she’ll bring to the table.

Espinoza said the budget will help fund a new ballot sorter, ballot drop box surveillance cameras — per the request of voters — as well as new positions, like an assistant registrar of voters, public information officer and an additional administrative coordinator.

She said another administrative coordinator would allow for an individual dedicated to the elections at that level, who could report directly to her.

“We do have a safe and secure process, and I really feel that if the voters knew, they would feel a lot more comfortable,” Espinoza said.

She added that Kern County voters can expect “continuous improvements” ahead of and during the upcoming election cycle.

“The voting public can be assured that come this next election, we’ll have those in place once the ballots start being dropped off,” Espinoza said.

When asked about the Board’s efforts to improve election integrity, Flores said the Board welcomes all improvements proposed by Espinoza and her team.

“We need to position our county as the leader in the Valley, not the lagger,” Flores said.

As the next fiscal year runs from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, Flores explained various enforcements and projects are already in the works.

For instance, Flores said on Monday, local law enforcement shut down an illegal marijuana shop on North Chester.