BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The end of the year means it’s time for New Year’s resolutions. But the generic ‘new year, new me’ mindset may not exactly be something achievable.

Yet, it’s something a big chunk of the population engages in, almost like a rite of passage from one year into the next.

“I don’t even know where new year resolutions came from,” said Ken Russell, whose goal is to walk more in the new year.

17 News caught up with a few residents out and about the Bakersfield Bluffs Tuesday morning.

“Eat less, drink water,” said Gabriel Vazquez.

“To exercise,” said Michael Ruiz.

“Save money for my retirement,” said Tomas Luna.

“To just do better in life,” said Brandon Cisneros.

But how resolute are you with your resolution?

“The food and other things look too good sometimes,” said Vazquez, referring to the savory temptations he and his New Year’s resolution of “eat[ing] less” face.

And remember Michael Ruiz? His 2024 goal, again, is to exercise.

When asked if he’d had any previous New Year resolutions, Ruiz answered, “Of course,” specifying former goals had also been to exercise.

Ruiz said so with a laugh, adding he hasn’t been very successful with the goal but is working on it.

“It’s a plan,” Ruiz said, adding he and his son would motivate each other as a team.

Dr. Corey Gonzales, a local clinical psychologist, encourages others to keep some things in mind as they go about their yearly goal setting.

E.M.A.A — Emma with two a’s and one m — is an acronym that can help ensure your resolution doesn’t just stay a resolution; it becomes an accomplishment. It stands for environment, measurable, attainable and accountable.

“Is [the goal] something that’s attainable? Is it something that’s measurable? Also, am I being accountable with somebody? How am I going to do with setbacks? And creating an environment that’s conducive,” Dr. Gonzales said.

The doctor also explained there’s been a shift in resolution-making.

“We’re seeing that people are more in tune to their mental health,” the doctor said. “In fact, they’re wanting to socialize more with family and friends. I’ve heard a lot of gratitude. People want to have more gratitude, they’re meditating more. So, there’s a trend of working on our mental health more.”

But what hasn’t changed: “If you’re going to do the ‘all or nothing thinking,’ which you don’t want to do. But more one day at a time,” said Dr. Gonzales. “One meal at a time. If you mess up, have humility and try to get back on the path and don’t beat yourself up too much.”

It’s a misconception that can be avoided by efficient goal setting.

“I don’t think anyone really gets to the end of their resolution, it’s more a mind set to start the year,” said Vazquez.

But Dr. Gonzales explains, “Usually, the big fallbacks come from people setting goals that are too high.”

For parents helping their kids with resolutions, Dr. Gonzales suggested teaching them to take a breather and regulate emotions — all important skills.