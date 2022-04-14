BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Easter is upon us, and a local church is kicking off celebrations early.

The New Wine Church opened its 7th annual Road to the Cross Art Exhibit Wednesday, creating an immersive, interactive experience featuring local artwork.

Event organizers say the exhibit is meant to use the Holy Week to teach visitors about the gospel.

“Every year we have tried to create a unique art experience so there’s nobody preaching and there’s nobody explaining it to you in an intellectual way. But rather, that you can come and experience it in a subjective way through art,” New Wine Church pastor Christopher Ferguson said.

The exhibit will be open Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. New Wine Church is located at 2415 G Street in Bakersfield.