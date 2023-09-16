BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield community received tragic news this week regarding two local waitresses and their children.

Two employees at New Vintage Grill got heartbreaking news of their children being diagnosed with cancer recently. Zenia Rocha and Cheyenne Wallace will be beneficiaries of a fundraiser held this weekend by New Vintage Grill.

Stop by the restaurant tonight and Sunday, Sept. 17 to support the two families in their upcoming battle.

One child is only five-months-old, while the other child was only in kindergarten.