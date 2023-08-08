BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News has obtained video of fire that destroyed the GET $1,100,000 hydrogen bus on July 18.

On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement saying that California is “all in” on hydrogen as a replacement for carbon-based fuel, saying hydrogen-based fuel is essential to reaching California’s goal of creating a net zero carbon emission future. Coincidentally, 17 News acquired the video of the fire the same day.

This incident gained nationwide, perhaps even worldwide attention, as more and more companies push hydrogen as the replacement to carbon-based fuel sources.

These hydrogen buses are key to transitioning away from fossil fuels. 17 News was told that the bus was fueling at the time the fire started. However, in the video, it doesn’t quite look like it’s hooked to a fueling pump, but it is nearby.

The small fire grew into an inferno, and engulfed the bus and the fueling pump.

GET is in possession of just nine of these buses now, after this one was completely destroyed. The fueling pump was damaged, leaving the remaining hydrogen buses out of commission until further notice.

Bakersfield City Fire said they were dispatched to this fire at 1:17 a.m. and arrived at 1:23 a.m. This incident will potentially serve as another barrier to Newsom’s plan of making the zero carbon-based emissions future a reality.

GET has yet to release further details, but said the fire is under investigation.