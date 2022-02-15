New vandalism-resistant Beale Park restroom’s price tag: Almost a half-million dollars

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The city of Bakersfield has had to take a number of steps to counter the persistent vandalism that has been plaguing city parks. One of them is a half-million dollar restroom. What, you may ask, does a half-million dollar restroom look like?

Come and behold the newest structure in Bakersfield’s historic Beale Park, in the city’s Oleander-Sunset district. The old freestanding restroom, more than 60 years old, had been regularly targeted by vandalism.

Why should we think this one will be any different? It’s all in the construction. Park Construction and Facilities Planner Fidel Gonzalez says nothing is vandalism proof but the $494,00 building, which has four separate gender-neutral restrooms, has been engineered to be close.

“A lot goes into these buildings, especially nowadays with all the occurring vandalism,” Gonzalez said. “So we basically have to build these facilities to the point where – I don’t want to say indestructible – it’s built for almost prison standards, so a lot of the fixtures in there are stainless steel, mounted into a point where it’s hard to remove or destroy.”

That’s right, to the extent possible, there’s little or no exposed plumbing. It’s all in the walls of the building or underground. And no porcelain, which can be shattered.

The project – entire price tag, including demolition of the old restroom: $598,000 – has been paid for with $350,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds, with the balance from local Park Improvement developer reimbursement money. No Measure N sales tax funds for this project, although the Parks Department will be tapping that for other ambitious plans.

One of the ongoing problems for the parks department has been homeless people essentially taking up residence inside park restrooms. Parks officials will try to counter that with timers that automatically lock the four individual restrooms when the park closes at 10 pm. They will be equipped to open from the inside if someone is locked in. So no one has any unpleasant surprises when the doors are automatically unlocked when the park reopens in the morning.

Functioning, vandalism-resistant facilities are now in four locations around the city, with the fifth, right here, opening around Feb. 22. One of these prefabricated restrooms may be coming to a park near you.