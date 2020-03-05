New Valley Montessori Academy breaks ground in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The new Valley Montessori Academy broke ground on its new pre-school in Southwest Bakersfield Wednesday.

The private school is opening its new facility at the Seven Oaks Business Park summer 2021.

The new school will follow the Montessori method of education. It strays from the traditional form of learning by focusing more on developing children through activities.

“We see how dramatically Bakersfield changed for the best. How many beautiful new businesses are coming in, so we are very proud to be a part of this growth and contribute to this community,” said founder Anna Dulcich.

17’s Alissa Carlson emceed the event.