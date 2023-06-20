TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A new Chief of Police for the Tehachapi Police Department has been sworn in as of June 20.

Richard Standridge was sworn in as the new Chief of Police for TPD at Monday night’s Tehachapi City Council meeting, according to the TPD Facebook page.

Chief Standridge will officially be on the job starting on Monday, June 26, according to TPD.

Standridge was previously the Chief of Police in Bishop and has 24 years of law enforcement experience, according to a release.

Standridge began his career in 1998 at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department and then moved on to the City of Porterville Police Department. He worked as a police officer, sergeant, and lieutenant for the Porterville Police Department for 22 years, according to a release.

He served as the chief of Bishop Police over the last two years before moving on to Tehachapi.