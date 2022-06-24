BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New safety equipment was on full display this morning for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The Axon Roadshow allowed KCSO to try some of the latest police technology.

Axon representatives and KCSO deputies talked about the value of having the new technology.

KCSO Commander David Kessler says, having new body cameras helps the Sheriff’s Office stay transparent with the public.

In addition to the body cameras, deputies were checking out new tasers, air drones, license plate readers and more.