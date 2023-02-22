ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin Police Department has added new technological systems to their department this year — body worn cameras and automated license plate readers. But that new technology is cause for concern for some residents and civil rights advocates.

“Thanks to our city council, our city manager, we’re taking transparency to new heights here,” said acting Arvin police chief, Alex Ghazalpour.

The Axon body cameras turn on automatically when a gun is taken out of its holster, a back door of a patrol vehicle is opened, when a patrol vehicle’s lights and sirens are turned on and other circumstances that involve police officers interacting with the public.

Meanwhile, the automated license plate reader scans license plates as the police officer is driving, without the officer having to manually input the information.

“I think it’s great because now we can actually recover more vehicles with doing less work, and it’s safer,” said Edwin Jimenez, an Arvin police officer.

Officers also have the ability to input a certain vehicle into a system’s hotlist. Chief Ghazalpour said the police officer will only be notified if the vehicle is wanted in a serious crime or if it’s stolen.

As an example, an officer entered our news station vehicle into the system as stolen, so when the police officer drove by it, the officer’s computer system notified him of the situation. On the computer you could only see the color, make and model of the car, nothing else.

Still, some said they’re afraid of the repercussions.

“It’s going to be rough because by having the car license plate number, they’re going to have access to the vehicle owner’s information, and know if they’re illegal or not, and they can pass that information on to ICE,” said an Arvin resident.

However, Ghazalpour assured the system doesn’t have access to that information.

“It doesn’t tell us race, ethnicity, gender, who it’s registered to or whatsoever,” said Ghazalpour. “So we can put notes in there that say 2020 Ford Mustang, black in color, but it’s only giving us the vehicle demographics.”

The ACLU also expressed its concerns, saying it’s an invasion of privacy.

But Ghazalpour said he and his team are trying to provide services to the community, not harm them.