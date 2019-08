BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents in the northeast can “Live Mas” with the opening today of a Taco Bell on the corner of Highway 178 and Comanche Drive.

The new restaurant’s owner said they were opening at 10 a.m.

A Rio Bravo resident and apparent fan of crunchwraps, beefy 5-layer burritos and Meximelts bought 100 gift cards for his neighbors for opening day, according to the owner.