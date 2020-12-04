New system helps track wildfires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As California faces down another record-setting wildfire season, the Kern County Fire Department began using a new system designed to track wildfires created by the University of California San Diego and the University of Nevada Reno. It’s called the Alert Wildfire System. The Kern County Fire Department says this could help protect residents from the most dangerous wildfire conditions the state has ever seen.

“It’s 700-plus cameras in this network. 50 cameras that are online, in-use in Kern County. We’re able to get firefighters to fires faster, we’re also able to get the right amount and the right type of fire resources to that fire as well,” said Andrew Freeborn, the Public Information Officer for the Kern County Fire Department. “It’s a program that anyone can go look at what’s happening on those cameras. We encourage members of the community to log on to the website, see the camera. It’s another tool that gives me insight into what’s going on, what’s happening within our community.”

Most of the cameras in Kern County are staged in high elevations. Firefighters hope the cameras can help them contain blazes faster. County fire says it placed fire crews in high-risk areas to tackle threats as soon as they come. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection also sent a “strike team,” to Kern County with five fire engines.

The Alert Wildfire System helps first responders and residents track fire as we continue to see dangerous conditions.