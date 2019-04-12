New study says Bakersfield has affordable rent

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Out of the 100 largest U.S. cities 24 of those cities' median incomes do not cover the rent, but Bakersfield is not one of them.

Bakersfield has good standing when it comes to median income and median rent of apartments according to a new study.

The study was conducted by Apartment List Inc., which analyzes median rent in the 100 largest U.S. Cities and the minimum income required in order to afford them.

The household median income in Bakersfield, CA is $61,980 annually and the reccommended income for a median-priced a 2-bedroom apartment is 37,640 annually.

That puts the average median household income $24,340 over the reccommended income to rent a median-priced 2 bedroom apartment.

To view more cities on the list, view the study and use an interactive map you can visit https://bit.ly/2U9saso.