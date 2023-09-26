BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New speed humps have been installed in south Bakersfield as traffic calming measures, the city announced.

According to the city, new three-inch high speed humps were installed on Thursday, Sept. 21 and Friday, Sept. 22 on Laurel Drive and Sandra Drive to reduce driver speed. Four speed humps were installed on Laurel and three were installed on Sandra, the city said.

The city said it continues to work to bring traffic calming measures to its streets to make them as safe as possible for all drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and others. That includes installation of speed humps to reduce vehicle speeds in neighborhoods.

For more information, visit the city’s website.