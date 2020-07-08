New species of mosquito arrives in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Mosquito and Vector Control on Monday said mosquitoes trapped east of Arvin have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Additionally, a species of mosquito that is new to Kern has arrived. Called the Aedes aegypti, it’s a tiny, aggressive bug that feeds multiple times, said Terry Knight of Vector Control.

No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Kern so far this year. Knight recommended wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants when outdoors, and draining any standing water near residences to stop them from breeding.