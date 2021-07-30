New skate park in Tehachapi expected to open late this year

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A new skate park could soon be coming to Tehachapi.

During a special meeting on Wednesday night, the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District board awarded a $446,000 bid to American Ramp Company for the construction and installation of a modular steel skate park to be located at West Park.

Most of the project is being paid for through grant funds from the state’s Parks and Water Bond Act of 2018 Per Capita Program. In addition, the city has agreed to combine its share of eligible grant funds with the district’s.

The district said it is planning for the skate park to open in late November or early December.