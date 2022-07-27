BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Wednesday Kern County Public Works celebrated the completion of the Virginia Street Pedestrian Path Project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Heritage Park.

It includes roughly 1.5 miles of sidewalks and bike lanes along the Virginia Street corridor between Williams Elementary School and Heritage Park, according to a press release from Kern County Public Works.

The project comes after community members raised concerns about pedestrian safety and infrastructure in the area.

To complete the $2.5 million project, Kern County Public Works got a $2.17 million grant from Caltrans’ Active Transportation Program and nearly $450-thousand from Kern County Public Works, according to public works.