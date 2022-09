BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In honor of sickle cell awareness month, the Hina Patel Foundation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening of the new Sickle Cell Center.

The Hina Patel Foundation currently serves 30 to 40 people in the community, but with this new center, they’re hoping to reach out to more soon, according to organizers.

If you’d like to volunteer at the Sickle Cell Center, call The Hina Patel Foundation at 661-477-5476.